UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse prices private placement at 22.75 francs a share
October 26, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse prices private placement at 22.75 francs a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share price indication, background)

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has priced a private placement of 58 million new shares with a group of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected to raise 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said.

The price corresponds to 94.5 percent of the volume weighted average price of registered shares traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Oct. 21, the bank said in a statement on Monday. They closed on Friday at 24.22 francs.

The fund raising forms part of the Swiss bank’s overhaul by new chief executive Tidjane Thiam, which includes boosting its capital and cutting costs.

Credit Suisse’s shares were indicated 1.3 percent lower in premarket trade.

The Swiss bank also named the final banking syndicate for a rights issue it announced last week as part of the revamp. It plans to raise up to 4.7 billion francs via the issue. ($1=0.9765 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Merriman)

