Credit Suisse prices private placement at 22.75 francs each
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse prices private placement at 22.75 francs each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has priced its private placement of 58 million new registered shares with a group of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected to raise gross proceeds of 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said on Monday.

The purchase price corresponds to 94.5 percent of the volume weighted average price of registered shares traded on SIX Swiss Exchange on Oct. 21, it added in a statement. The stock closed on Friday at 24.22 francs.

The Swiss bank also named the final banking syndicate for the parallel rights issue it announced last week as part of a revamp under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam. ($1=0.9765 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

