FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NY AG preparing case against Credit Suisse dark pool -Fox Business
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-NY AG preparing case against Credit Suisse dark pool -Fox Business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 27 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office is preparing a civil case against Credit Suisse Group AG related to its Crossfinder dark pool, the Fox Business network reported.

The case could be announced in the coming weeks, Fox Business reported.

Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders.

The case would mark the second major civil action filed by Schneiderman's office since regulators launched their probe last year into deceptive practices in dark pools. (fxn.ws/1LNEXup)

Barclays was accused by Schneiderman’s office in June last year of misleading clients in its dark pool, LX.

The exact nature of the case against Credit Suisse is unclear but it would be similar to the civil action against Barclays, Fox Business said, citing one person with knowledge of the matter.

Schneiderman’s office and Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.