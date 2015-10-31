FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse says communications chief to leave at end of Nov
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse says communications chief to leave at end of Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s communications chief is leaving the bank after 15 months on the job, the bank said on Saturday, 10 days after new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam set out plans for a major overhaul.

Clarissa Haller had decided to leave the company at the end of November, the bank said in a statement.

She will be replaced in the interim by Christoph Meier, a former UBS employee, Swiss newspaper HandelsZeitung reported.

In the biggest overhaul of the Swiss bank in almost a decade, Thiam announced plans on Oct. 21 to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.08 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs. ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.