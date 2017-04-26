FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 4 months ago

Credit Suisse shareholders preferred rights offer to Swiss IPO -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Feedback from investors helped Credit Suisse decide to raise capital through a rights offering instead of going ahead with a partial flotation of its Swiss banking division, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.

"We wanted to take the time to have those discussions to pick the best choice of action, and this was an option which -- we got very clear views from our shareholders -- was seen as the best option," Mathers said in a newswires call.

Mathers added this latest 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.03 billion) cash call, which follows fundraising of around 6 billion francs in late 2015, would take the question of Credit Suisse's capital solidity off the table.

$1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Michael Shields

