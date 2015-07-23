Credit Suisse CEO says bank will stay present in fixed income

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s new chief executive said on Thursday the Swiss bank will always be present in fixed income in some way.

“We will always be present in fixed income, yeah, I can’t see a scenario where we don’t have a fixed income activity, but it will be made up of different things at different points in time,” Tidjane Thiam told a news conference in Zurich for Credit Suisse’s second-quarter results.

“Short and sweet: yes, there is a future for fixed income people in Credit Suisse,” he said.

Earlier, Thiam had signalled a strategy shake-up designed to focus on banking for the world’s wealthy and away from riskier securities activities. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)