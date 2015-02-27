FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse says lifts provisions in U.S. mortgage securities case
February 27, 2015

Credit Suisse says lifts provisions in U.S. mortgage securities case

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Friday it would put aside more funds related to a U.S. investigation into whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in mortgage-backed securities it had issued.

The U.S. government’s examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses is now the Zurich-based bank’s biggest legal worry, after it in May set aside a years-long U.S. probe into its dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading guilty to a criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.

“Developments in industry-wide litigation and investigations in the United States relating to mortgages have resulted in an increase in provisions relating to this issue subsequent to the disclosure of the bank’s preliminary 2014 results,” Credit Suisse said.

The Swiss bank reported fourth-quarter results two weeks ago. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Bernard Orr)

