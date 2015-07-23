FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse second-quarter profit beats poll estimate
July 23, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse second-quarter profit beats poll estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

For the three months to June 30, Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net income stood at 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion), compared to the average forecast of 783 million francs in the poll of analysts.

In the same quarter last year, the bank posted a 700 million franc loss due to penalties from a May, 2014 settlement with U.S. authorities over tax evasion charges.

$1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
