BRIEF-Sabvest sees HEPS for the year down between 99.8-97.5 percent
* Sees FY headline earnings per share to be between 2 - 25 cents, down 99,8 pct to 97,5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH Feb 14 Credit Suisse on Tuesday posted a 2.35 billion Swiss franc ($2.34 billion) net loss for the fourth quarter on the back of a U.S. legal settlement, and said it will cut its headcount further in 2017 by a net 5,500 jobs.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts was for a net loss of 2.013 billion francs in the quarter.
For 2016, Switzerland's second-biggest bank posted a net loss of 2.44 billion francs following a 2.94 billion franc loss in 2015.
Nevertheless, Credit Suisse proposed a dividend of 0.70 francs per share, in line with market expectations.
($1 = 1.0039 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 6.3 million dinars versus 22.8 million dinars year ago