FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse says has not upped mortgage lawsuit provisions
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse says has not upped mortgage lawsuit provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had not added to funds set aside for a U.S. probe about whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in risky mortgage-backed securities it had issued in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The U.S. government’s examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses is now Zurich-based Credit Suisse’s biggest legal worry, after it last year resolved a years-long U.S. probe into its dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading guilty to a criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.

“We’ve not made any particular change in mortgage provisions,” beyond one disclosed in February which lowered first-quarter results, Credit Suisse’s finance chief told investors on Thursday. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.