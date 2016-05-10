FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse sees tough markets ahead after Q1 loss
May 10, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Credit Suisse sees tough markets ahead after Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse sees subdued market conditions and restrained client activity continuing at least through the second quarter, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday as it posted a 302 million Swiss franc ($310.7 million) loss for the first three months of 2016.

This was above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts for a 424 million franc loss.

Tough financial markets have so far hampered Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam’s efforts to implement his strategy of slimming down the investment bank, focusing on wealth management and cutting billions of dollars in costs.

$1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

