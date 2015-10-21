FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse posts Q3 profit drop ahead of strategy update
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse posts Q3 profit drop ahead of strategy update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit by 24 percent.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the three months to end-September was 779 million Swiss francs ($815.37 million), compared with a predicted 921 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The results covered the first three months of Tidjane Thiam’s time as chief executive and come on the day the bank plans to give a strategy update to investors.

$1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.