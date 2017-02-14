ZURICH Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push
ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss
business but is also open to alternative options to boost its
balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.
"The IPO has provided an effective capital backstop during a
period of big restructuring in '16," Thiam said in a call with
analysts after the bank reported full-year earnings.
"We want to preserve this optionality given the uncertain
geopolitical environment in which we currently operate. So we
will continue as planned our preparations for an IPO in the
second half of '17. That said, we will also continue to analyse
the evolution of our regulatory environment which is key in this
and as we always do continuously examine a broad range of
options to determine if there are ways to reach a more
attractive risk/reward outcome for our shareholders."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Michael Shields)