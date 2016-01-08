FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse: no impact on results from reporting structure change
January 8, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse: no impact on results from reporting structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday restated its results from 2011 through the third quarter of last year to reflect the Swiss bank’s new structure.

“The changes do not impact the consolidated results of Credit Suisse Group,” Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement.

Credit Suisse in October outlined plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.98 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam embarked on the bank’s biggest overhaul in almost a decade.

($1 = 1.0031 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

