Credit Suisse Swiss unit had higher 2014 profit under restatement
January 8, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse Swiss unit had higher 2014 profit under restatement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse reported higher 2014 pre-tax income at its Swiss Universal Bank, which it plans to partially float on the stock exchange by 2017, when it restated results on Friday.

Credit Suisse said income before taxes in 2014 at the Swiss Universal Bank was 1.976 billion Swiss francs ($1.98 billion) compared to the 1.6 billion francs stated on Oct. 21.

Credit Suisse had said last year it was targeting pre-tax income of 2.3 billion francs at the Swiss unit by 2018.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse restated results from 2011 through the third quarter of last year to reflect its new structure. The changes did not impact the consolidated result of Credit Suisse Group, the bank said.

$1 = 0.9999 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
