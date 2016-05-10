FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse would be surprised to see further significant write-downs -CFO
May 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Credit Suisse would be surprised to see further significant write-downs -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse does not expect to see further trading write-downs on the same scale as in recent quarters, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I think I would be very surprised to see further significant writedowns in the trading book side,” Mathers said in an interview after Credit Suisse posted first-quarter earnings.

“I think it is unlikely that we will see a repetition of what we saw in the first quarter or the fourth quarter.”

The bank has faced questions over its risk controls after it disclosed more than $1 billion in trading writedowns on illiquid positions. Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has said he and other senior bank officials were unaware of the size of the positions behind the write-downs.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields

