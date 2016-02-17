Credit Suisse does not need more capital -Harris Associates in paper

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse top five investor Harris Associates shrugged off concerns over the Swiss bank’s capital position, telling a Swiss newspaper that it did not need to raise more capital.

“Credit Suisse does not need more capital... It is making progress, generating capital and does not need to go to the market for more resources,” Harris Associates Chief Investment Officer for international equities David Herro told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Wednesday.

Harris Associates is Credit Suisse’s fourth-biggest shareholder with a 5.2 percent stake, according to the bank’s website.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who last year embarked on Credit Suisse’s biggest overhaul in almost a decade, said this month that the bank’s current common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.4 percent was the strongest Credit Suisse has ever had.

Herro also said the fund had increased its stake in LafargeHolcim to around 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)