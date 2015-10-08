Credit Suisse says still evaluating strategy options

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it will wait until later this month to outline its strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam after the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank is planning a “substantial” capital raising.

“As we outlined in our second-quarter announcement on July 23, we are conducting a thorough assessment of Credit Suisse’s strategy, evaluating all options for the group, its businesses and its capital usage and requirements,” Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement on Thursday.

“As previously announced, the results of this review will be presented at our Investor Day on Oct. 21.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)