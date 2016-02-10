FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse CEO says market turmoil helping to drive change
February 10, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse CEO says market turmoil helping to drive change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said that the turmoil in global markets this year is helping him to speed implementation of his new strategy for the Swiss bank.

“I‘m using the current challenging environment to accelerate the transformation that I‘m driving,” Thiam told a conference in Miami, which was streamed via Credit Suisse’s website, adding that it is a not a great time to be a bank after several days of steep share price falls.

Last week Credit Suisse reported its first full-year loss since 2008 after booking a large impairment charge at its investment banking business, sending its share price tumbling and piling pressure on Thiam. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by David Goodman)

