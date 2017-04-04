FINMA says in contact with Credit Suisse after office raids

BERN, April 4 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with the bank and will remain in contact," Branson said at FINMA's annual news conference.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse was pulled into an international tax evasion and money laundering investigation on Thursday when coordinated searches were carried out three of its offices. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)