MOVES-Credit Suisse names Berchem CEO of UK private banking arm

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Christian Berchem chief executive of Credit Suisse (UK) Ltd, its UK private banking business, as of June 7 pending regulatory approval, the Swiss banking group said on Friday.

Berchem spent the past five years at Barclays Wealth in Britain, most recently as head of the private bank for London, it said in a statement. He previously worked for JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and KPMG.

He will report to Claudio de Sanctis, head of international wealth management Europe. Philip Harris remains CEO until Berchem takes over, then takes on the role of senior client advisor within the UK private bank. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)