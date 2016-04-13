FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse CEO on right track, board needs work - Harris
April 13, 2016

Credit Suisse CEO on right track, board needs work - Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is taking the right steps by shrinking investment banking to focus on wealth management, a senior official at Harris Associates, which holds a 4.2 percent stake, told a Swiss newspaper.

“This strategy should have been implemented two or three years ago,” David Herro, chief investment officer for international shares, told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Wednesday, backing Thiam at a time he is under fire over nearly $1 billion in writedowns on illiquid positions.

“Apparently there was a problem at the bank. That shows that the supervisory board probably needs strengthening. A complicated financial institution like Credit Suisse needs people on the board who understand the business and ensure that such slip-ups don’t happen any more,” Herro was quoted as saying in the German-language report. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Arnold)

