A New York appeals court on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG over toxic mortgage securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The case was filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in 2012, which the Swiss bank unsuccessfully argued was outside the statute of limitations.

