LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it was investigating allegations of trader misconduct reported in the Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday.

“With regard to the story published in today’s Wall Street Journal, we cannot comment on employee matters under investigation,” Credit Suisse said in a statement.

“However, any allegations of this nature are taken very seriously at Credit Suisse.” (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keiron Henderson)