MOVES-Credit Suisse announces senior leadership appointments in China

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it appointed Mervyn Chow chief executive officer of China and Neil Harvey chairman of the Greater China region.

Mervyn Chow, who has nearly 20 years of experience at Credit Suisse, will take on the role of China CEO in addition to his existing investment banking and capital markets responsibilities.

Harvey will also maintain his role as CEO of Hong Kong, overseeing Taiwan, as well as asset management for Asia Pacific.

Both Chow and Harvey will continue to report to Helman Sitohang, Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific CEO.