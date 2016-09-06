MOVES-Brian Chin to become CEO of global markets at Credit Suisse

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG said Brian Chin will succeed Timothy O'Hara as chief executive of global markets and join the executive board of the bank.

Credit Suisse also appointed Eric M. Varvel as president and CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc, the bank's recently designated intermediate holding company.

"Since joining the bank in 2003, Brian has been one of our strongest risk managers and has been an integral part in developing the strength of our global markets franchise," said Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse.

"Over his 25-year career at Credit Suisse, Eric has held a number of senior positions including: CEO of Asia Pacific, CEO of the investment bank, and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also served on the executive board for six years from February 2008 to October 2014," Thiam said. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)