Credit Suisse names Amine investment banking head
#Market News
March 22, 2012

Credit Suisse names Amine investment banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is reshuffling its investment banking business, installing Jim Amine as the sole global head of the unit while former co-head Luigi de Vecchi goes on sabbatical, according to an internal memo on Thursday.

Amine, a former leveraged finance specialist who earlier rose to run investment banking at Credit Suisse for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, is based in New York and will continue to report to investment bank boss Eric Varvel.

De Vecchi, who had been based in London, will return for a client relationship role after the sabbatical, the memo obtained by Reuters said.

A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

