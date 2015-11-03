FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse's Brunner to leave the bank -spokesman
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse's Brunner to leave the bank -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s head of private and wealth management clients for Switzerland, Christoph Brunner, will leave the Zurich-based bank, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that he will leave the bank, but as soon as a successor is found,” a spokesman for Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second biggest bank, said.

The news was first reported by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Brunner’s planned departure follows a host of changes at Credit Suisse under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

The bank said last month it planned to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.06 billion) from investors, trim its investment bank and cut jobs.

Thiam has also made several additions to Credit Suisse’s top management. ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Adrian Croft)

