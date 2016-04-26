FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES--Credit Suisse takes Mallgrave from Goldman
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES--Credit Suisse takes Mallgrave from Goldman

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - Matt Mallgrave joined Credit Suisse as its new head of US flow trading, according to an internal memo.

Mallgrave joins from Goldman Sachs after an 18-year career with the bank, most recently as a managing director and head of Americas cash high touch trading.

He has worked across regions and sectors, managing Delta One trading in Hong Kong and as a technology, media and telecoms block trader.

He will help Credit Suisse grow its flow trading platform and deploy it across the bank’s client base. Mallgrave will be based in New York and oversee high touch cash trading and the program trading businesses.

Mallgrave will have joint oversight of the Delta One trading desk at Credit Suisse with Balaji Gopalakrishnan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
