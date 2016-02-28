FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse CEO for Russia leaves bank -spokesman
#Financials
February 28, 2016 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse CEO for Russia leaves bank -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

The bank’s Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam last year embarked on Credit Suisse’s biggest overhaul in almost a decade, choosing to focus more on private banking and wealth management in emerging markets while shrinking its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)

