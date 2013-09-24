FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse adds to FIG DCM coverage
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013

Credit Suisse adds to FIG DCM coverage

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Eralda Tirana has joined Credit Suisse’s DCM coverage team responsible for Dutch, UK and Irish regions, a spokesman from the Swiss bank confirmed.

Tirana joins from SNS Bank’s treasury team where she covered ABS, secured and general financing. SNS was bailed out for the second time by the Dutch government in February 2013 following further write-downs on its property finance portfolio.

She joined SNS in 2007 as part of an investment banking traineeship and has been involved in financial markets and structured funding for the past five years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In her new role, Tirana will be based in London and report to Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions DCM in Europe. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)

