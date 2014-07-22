FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSuisse says swings to quarterly net loss on U.S. tax settlement
July 22, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

CSuisse says swings to quarterly net loss on U.S. tax settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse reported its biggest quarterly loss since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, due to a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) charge taken following a May settlement with U.S. authorities over tax evasion charges.

The Zurich-based bank swung to a second-quarter loss of 700 million francs. A Reuters analyst poll called for a 581 million franc net loss.

“I want to reiterate that we deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this settlement and that we take full responsibility for it,” Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

“The continued trust and support of our clients helped us mitigate the impact of the settlement on our business.” ($1 = 0.8979 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

