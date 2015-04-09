FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse names John Knox as Australia CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday it has named John Knox as the new CEO for Australia, effective May 1, replacing Rob Stewart who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Knox, who will also become the sole head of investment banking in Australia, will report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific CEO Helman Sitohang, the bank said in a statement.

Knox, who joined Credit Suisse in 1995, was appointed the co-head of investment banking in 2007.

His new role will involve driving Credit Suisse businesses in Australia across private banking, wealth management and investment banking divisions. He will also be responsible for overseeing and maintaining all regulatory relationships, Credit Suisse said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

