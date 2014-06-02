FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loss of business for CSuisse limited due to U.S. guilty plea-exec
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Loss of business for CSuisse limited due to U.S. guilty plea-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has lost a limited amount of business due to its guilty plea to charges it helped wealthy Americans evade taxes, the head of its private bank said on Monday.

“That has been very limited,” said Hans-Ulrich Meister, the chief executive of Credit Suisse’s private bank when asked about loss of business due to the guilty plea during a roundtable discussion on Swiss banking in Berne.

“We also had new business at the same time.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Albert Schmieder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.