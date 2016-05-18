Credit Suisse set up wealth management team in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it set up a wealth management team in Thailand to tap rising demand from high-net-worth individuals, as part of its expansion in Asia.

Credit Suisse, which has operated full-service securities brokerage in Thailand for 16 years, said in a statement Thailand has a sizeable high net worth wealth pool compared to other major regional economies such as South Korea or Singapore.

The bank is targeting two key client segments: high-net-worth individuals with assets of more than $2 million, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with asset of $50 million, or $250 million in net wealth, it said.

Most of them are first- or second-generation entrepreneurs with family-owned businesses, who are increasingly keen to diversify their wealth through global investments, the statement said.

According to a 2015 Asia Pacific wealth report, there are around 91,000 high-net-worth individuals in Thailand with more than $1 million in investable assets, owning total $456 billion of investable wealth, it said.

There are also an estimated 340 ultra-high-net-worth individuals with more than $50 million in net wealth, according another Credit Suisse global wealth report. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kim Coghill)