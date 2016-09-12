FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Credit Suisse shuffles trading executives following key departure
September 12, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse shuffles trading executives following key departure

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG named three trading executives to new roles within its global markets division following the departure last week of the unit's head Timothy O'Hara, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The moves were disclosed in an internal memo sent to employees. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the memo's contents.

David Miller has been named as global head of credit. He will also continue in his role as head of global credit products.

Jay Kim, who had led global asset finance since 2011, is now the global head of securitized products.

Jay Buccola has taken on the newly created role of head of securitized products trading. He was most recently the head of private label trading.

O'Hara stepped down just over 10 months into the job after taking over the newly formed global markets division in a major restructuring of the bank led by CEO Tidjane Thiam. O'Hara was replaced by Brian Chin, the bank's co-head of credit. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
