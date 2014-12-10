CORRECTED-Credit Suisse's healthcare banker joins UBS in Europe - memo

(Corrects year in paragraph 3 to 2011 not 2001)

By Sophie Sassard

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s healthcare sector banker Martin Henrichs is to join UBS where he will head the coverage of the healthcare team for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), UBS said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Henrichs has a broad set of relationships across healthcare in EMEA but will be primarily focused on Healthcare Services and Medtech, said the memo. He will effectively start in March and will be reporting to Laurent Bouvier, head of Industry Groups and Rob DiGia, global head of Healthcare.

Martin has 15 years’ experience in the industry and has spent the last seven years at Credit Suisse in London, where he successfully advised companies such as Actelion in its defence against activist investor Elliott Advisors in 2011, Teva in its $6.8bn acquisition of U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon and Germany’s Fresenius in its $4.1bn takeover of rival Rhoen Klinikum.

During his time at Credit Suisse he successfully built its Healthcare Services franchise and subsequently ran its overall Healthcare business in EMEA, the memo said.

Martin previously worked at JP Morgan in London and in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)