Total capitulation after gas leak

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - In a move that eerily parallels the knee jerk widening in BP after the Macondo well blowout in May 2010, Total has seen a precipitous rise in the cost of protection this morning. 5yr CDS on the name is 25bp wider at 106bp, There has been a similar capitulation in the company’s cash curve, with the most liquid bond on the curve, 4.875% January 2019, 15bp wider to swaps at MS+67.

The cause of the capitulation has been the natural gas leak at the company’s Elgin platform in the North Sea, with Total warning that it could take up to six months to halt the flow.

The question now is whether this accident will have a similar price impact on Total as that seen in BP a couple of years ago. Analysts at S&P Equity Research believe there is no need for panic, stating that “Even though this is a serious incident, the damage that has actually occurred is minimal.” And given that Total gets only 2.5% of its total revenue from the North Sea they are probably right.

As we saw for BP and also Rolls Royce after the A380 engine failure, these knee jerk widening moves eventually give way to common sense. As ever though, it will be a question of timing in picking the time to short protection on the name. Once the panic has subsided, expect a gradual move back to the 60bp support level on 5yr CDS that was seen on Monday. (Reporting by Adam Parry)