Credit Agricole gets 170 mln euros from Amundi share sale

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole reaped some 170 million euros ($181 million) from the sale of shares in asset management group Amundi following Amundi’s stock market flotation this month.

Credit Agricole said on Wednesday it exercised an over-allotment option as part of the flotation, which resulted in total gross proceeds of around 170 million euros. It sold around 3.8 million Amundi shares at a price of 45 euros per share.

Amundi’s flotation on the stock market earlier this month was France’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Credit Agricole will remain Amundi’s majority shareholder, with a 75.7 percent stake in Amundi’s share capital.