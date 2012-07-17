C.Agricole's broker Cheuvreux, Kepler to merge -paper

AMSTERDAM, July 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole’s brokerage arm Cheuvreux will merge with European financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, a Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deal.

It was unclear what the merger would mean for employment, financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on its website.

Kepler would give a reaction later, the newspaper said.

Cheuvreux declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, and no one at Kepler’s Amsterdam and Brussels offices was immediately available to comment.

Credit Agricole was in talks to sell its loss-making brokerage arm to privately-owned Kepler Capital Markets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

Credit Agricole, which is already cutting more than 2,000 jobs in its investment bank, had been looking for a partner for Cheuvreux since China’s Citic Securities set its sights on buying all of Asia-based sister brokerage CLSA. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Additional reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)