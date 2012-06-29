FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole in Cheuvreux sale talks -sources
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole in Cheuvreux sale talks -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole is in talks to sell its Cheuvreux brokerage arm to financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Kepler is one of two or three potential buyers for the money-losing unit, which has been in search of a partner since China’s Citic Securities dropped plans to buy a 20 percent stake in it, a source close to Cheuvreux told Reuters.

“There are talks underway on Cheuvreux,” the source said, adding that a preliminary agreement could be reached by mid-July. “A sale is one of the possible outcomes. Today there are still two or three possible partners including Kepler.”

A second source close to the matter also said Kepler was in talks to acquire Cheuvreux. Neither source indicated a value for the deal.

Credit Agricole declined to comment. Kepler officials could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by James Regan)

