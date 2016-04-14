MOVES-Credit Agricole hires McCarroll to lead CIB strategy

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Veronique McCarroll from McKinsey as head of strategy and business transformation for its commercial and investment bank (CIB), as part of several changes following the unit’s restructuring last month.

The French bank’s CIB unit said it had also appointed Jean-Francois Balay as head of risks and permanent control, and named new heads of debt optimisation, internal audit and a senior role in its UK business.

Credit Agricole last month said it was putting more focus on financial institutions as part of a restructured CIB, in an effort to improve its profitability. It said it aims to remain a leading player in structured finance and provide CIB services to its mid-market corporate customers, mainly in France, but only take on additional large corporates selectively.

The bank said McCarroll has helped financial sector clients in investment banking and risk management issues for more than 20 years. She worked for Banque Indosuez, Arthur Andersen and Oliver Wyman, before joining McKinsey in 2013 where she worked for banks on strategy and risk management issues, and on adapting and transforming their market and financing activities.

Balay has been head of debt optimisation and distribution since 2012 after three years as head of debt optimisation and distribution. He started his career at Credit Lyonnais in 1989.

Jamie Mabilat has replaced Balay as head of debt optimisation and distribution, having previously been global head of the infrastructure division.

Credit Agricole named Arnaud Chupin as head of CIB’s internal audit. He will report to Michel Le Masson, head of group audit, and Jean-Yves Hocher, CIB’s chief executive.

Chupin was previously senior country officer for the UK, a role that will now be taken by Daniel Puyo, previously in charge of risks and permanent control. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Alasdair Reilly)