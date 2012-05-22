FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole renews Greek liquidity line request
May 22, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole renews Greek liquidity line request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility which has been made available to some other local banks, the French bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Jean-Paul Chifflet said the request was part of a wider range of measures aimed at reducing its potential exposure to Greece, including 1.6 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in European Central Bank financing for Emporiki.

“Finally, we have seriously reiterated our request to take advantage of a direct financing line from the Greek Central Bank, via the ELA (emergency liquidity assistance), the public tool of access to banking liquidity,” Chifflet said in prepared remarks.

$1 = 0.7832 euros Reporting By Christian Plumb

