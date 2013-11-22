UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole cuts Eurazeo stake to boost balance sheet

* Sells 3.2 mln shares via private placement

* Places 293 mln euros worth of convertible bonds

* Eurazeo shares fall 4 percent in morning trade (Adds context, market reaction, detail from traders, analyst comment)

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said on Friday it had sold a 4.68 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo for 173.9 million euros ($234 million), in an effort to bolster its balance sheet and help to meet tougher capital demands.

The placement of the 3.2 million shares with investors was made at a price of 54.35 euros a share, according to traders, representing a 3 percent discount from Eurazeo’s closing price of 56.01 euros on Thursday.

Eurazeo shares were down 4.2 percent at 53.65 euros at 0907 GMT, valuing the firm at around 3.67 billion euros ($4.95 billion). Despite these losses, the stock is still up 55 percent in 2013, and has more than doubled in the past two years. Shares in Credit Agricole were roughly flat on Friday.

Credit Agricole, France’s third-largest bank, remains Eurazeo’s biggest shareholder, but the sale brings its stake in the firm down to 13.57 percent, from 18.3 percent previously.

Credit Agricole CIB and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners on the deal.

Credit Agricole was a key player in the creation of Eurazeo in the early 2000s from a web of holding companies owned by investment bank Lazard. Eurazeo sold its own shares in Lazard when the investment bank floated on the stock market in 2005.

Like other banks across Europe, Credit Agricole has sold assets and cut costs to strengthen its balance sheet as tougher regulation on banks’ risk-taking under new global rules known as Basel III take effect. It has sold shares in Spain’s Bankinter and exited operations in Greece.

Banks are also gearing up for a Europe-wide health check on the sector next year run by the European Central Bank.

Credit Agricole said it had also placed 293.18 million euros worth of zero coupon convertible bonds due 2016, and said it could raise the amount of the issue to 337.16 million euros through an over-allotment option.

The convertible bond issue will represent at the most around 5 million shares, or 7.43 percent of Eurazeo’s capital, Credit Agricole said.

“This deal is noteworthy as the first European public convertible/exchangeable issuance for a very long time, on our records, to launch with a potentially negative yield,” Barclays analysts wrote in a note.