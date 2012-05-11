FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole seen reporting lower Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - France’s third-largest bank, Credit Agricole, on Friday is expected to report a decline in quarterly profit as it writes down more of its exposure to Greece and sees lackluster retail lending growth.

The lender, which has been slimming down its investment bank to refocus on its network of regional cooperative banks, is expected to report first-quarter net profit declined 43 percent to 571 million euros ($740.01 million), according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Group revenue is seen slipping 6 percent to 4.97 billion euros.

Credit Agricole said in March that its Greek Emporiki unit, which has been a consistent drag on profits since its acquisition in 2006, would have to take new hits on loans to state-controlled entities as part of a wider 130 billion euro bailout.

Concern about Greece has contributed to a 20 percent drop in Credit Agricole shares so far this year compared with a 1.5 percent uptick in the European sector.

The bank with roots in rural France is cutting 2,350 jobs in a cull at its investment bank and said in April that it had reduced its funding needs by a further 5 billion euros in the first quarter.

Like larger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, Credit Agricole has been scrambling to shrink its balance sheet amid a funding drought and as tougher capital requirements loom. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

