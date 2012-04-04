UPDATE 1-C.Agricole says cuts funding needs by 33 bln eur

* Risk-weighted assets reduced by 25 bln eur

* CIB balance sheet cut by 21 bln eur, ahead of target

* Shares down 4 pct, underperform sector (Adds background, details, share price)

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that it had cut its funding needs by a further 5 billion euros in the first quarter through mid-March, bringing the total reduction to 33 billion euros ($44 billion).

A one-time cooperative bank with roots in rural France, Credit Agricole in December shocked investors with a second straight profit warning and said it was cutting 2,350 jobs in a cull at its investment bank.

The bank said in slides accompanying a presentation by Deputy Chief Executive Jean-Yves Hocher that it cut its risk-weighted assets (RWA) for the purpose of the coming Basel 3 capital regulations by 25 billion euros in the first quarter to mid-March.

Credit Agricole has said it was targeting 35 billion euros in RWA cuts between June 30, 2011 and Jan. 1, 2013.

The bank’s shares were 4 percent lower at 1440 GMT, underperforming the European sector, which was down 1.8 percent. So far this year, the shares are down 1.9 percent, compared with a sectoral gain of 8.2 percent.

Credit Agricole and its larger French rivals have been racing to shrink their loan books after cheap dollar funding evaporated because of concern about the eurozone debt crisis and as tougher capital requirements approach.

Many of the banks’ most capital-intensive assets are concentrated in their investment banks, where most of the cutbacks have been focused.

Credit Agricole said it had cut the balance sheet of its corporate and investment bank by 21 billion euros, ahead of a target of 18 billion. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)