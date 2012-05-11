FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole Q1 earnings slide 75 pct on Greece
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole Q1 earnings slide 75 pct on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole reported a steeper-than-expected 75 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as it took 940 million euros ($1.22 billion) in Greece-related write-downs, the latest blow from its ill-fated Emporiki acquisition.

The lender, which has been slimming down its investment bank to refocus on its network of regional cooperative banks, also took a 224 million-euro charge related to its ongoing plan to cut liquidity needs and risk-weighted assets.

First-quarter net profit at France’s third-biggest listed bank slid to 252 million euros, lagging the average estimate of 623 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll.

Group revenue rose 2.3 percent to 5.43 billion euros, beating the poll average of 5.05 billion.

Credit Agricole’s core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 9.4 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 8.6 percent at the end of 2011. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.