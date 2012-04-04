FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.Agricole says funding needs cut by 33 bln eur
April 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

C.Agricole says funding needs cut by 33 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that it had cut its funding needs by a further 5 billion euros in the first quarter through mid-March, bringing its total reduction in funding needs to 33 billion euros ($44.02 billion).

Credit Agricole also said it had cut its risk-weighted assets (RWA) for the purpose of the coming Basel 3 capital regulations by 25 billion euros in the first quarter through mid-March.

The bank has said it was targetting 35 billion euros in RWA cuts between June 30, 2011 and Jan. 1, 2013. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

