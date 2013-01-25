FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole regional banks to take 651 mln eur charge
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 25, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 5 years ago

Credit Agricole regional banks to take 651 mln eur charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The regional banks which control French lender Credit Agricole are taking a 651 million-euro ($871 million) impairment charge to reflect a change in how they value their shares in holding company SAS Rue La Boetie.

The charge will result in a 160 million-euro write-down in the consolidated accounts of Credit Agricole, reflecting the resulting reduction in their contribution to the listed entity’s earnings, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.