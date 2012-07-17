C.Agricole in talks to sell Cheuvreux to Kepler

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has entered into exclusive talks to sell its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to European financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, the companies said on Tuesday, the French cooperative bank’s latest move to shed underperforming units.

Credit Agricole, which is cutting jobs in its investment bank, had been looking for a partner for Cheuvreux since China’s Citic Securities dropped plans to buy a 20 percent stake in it. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)